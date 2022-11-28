紐約JFK機場安檢員檢查托運行李時竟然發現一隻貓

【KTSF】

紐約JFK機場的聯邦運輸安全管理局（TSA）官員檢查托運行李箱的時候，發現一隻貓。

紐約JFK機場的TSA官員，用X光機檢查托運行李箱時，驚奇地發現一隻貓。

令人驚訝的是，行李箱的主人並沒有養貓，這隻貓是屬於同屋的其他人的。

運輸安全管理局官員想提醒有寵物的人，下次您打包行李前往機場時，請確保您的寵物沒偷偷跟您上機。

