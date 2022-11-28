紐約JFK機場安檢員檢查托運行李時竟然發現一隻貓

【KTSF】
紐約JFK機場的聯邦運輸安全管理局（TSA）官員檢查托運行李箱的時候，發現一隻貓。
紐約JFK機場的TSA官員，用X光機檢查托運行李箱時，驚奇地發現一隻貓。
We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC
— TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022
令人驚訝的是，行李箱的主人並沒有養貓，這隻貓是屬於同屋的其他人的。
運輸安全管理局官員想提醒有寵物的人，下次您打包行李前往機場時，請確保您的寵物沒偷偷跟您上機。
