紐約JFK機場安檢員檢查托運行李時竟然發現一隻貓

【KTSF】

紐約JFK機場的聯邦運輸安全管理局（TSA）官員檢查托運行李箱的時候，發現一隻貓。

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC

— TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022