史丹福購物中心Fleming’s牛排館遭人槍擊 無人受傷

週一下午在南灣Palo Alto商場餐廳外發生一宗槍擊案。

現場是Palo Alto市El Camino Real 180號的史丹佛購物中心Fleming’s牛排館外,根據警方表示,疏散了許多人,事件中無人中槍。

Here’s a photo of the front window of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, which was struck by a single handgun round. Officers have also found an unoccupied parked vehicle nearby that was also struck with one round. pic.twitter.com/Cw8ONyFg7u

— Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 22, 2022