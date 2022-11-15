加州首次有5歲以下幼童因同時感染流感和RSV死亡

【KTSF】

加州公共衛生部（CDPH）通報，加州週一出現首宗5歲以下幼童因同時感染流感和呼吸系統病毒RSV的死亡個案。

當局為保護患者私隱，目前沒有公佈任何其他信息，包括死亡地點。

