聖荷西週六晚出現大規模非法飆車活動 警方開出逾700張罰單

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西週六晚出現大規模非法飆車活動，警方強力取締，開出超過700張罰單，扣押19輛車。

警方表示，星期六晚間，聖荷西全市都出現非法飆車活動。

警方出動大批警力，在Monterey高速公路，以及Branham巷附近，取締約500輛車以及參與群眾。

Last night your patrol Officers responded to sideshow activity throughout the city.

At Monterey/Branham, using a large coordinated response we were able to detain approx 500 vehicles/participants.

As of this morning Officers are still dealing with tows and paperwork. pic.twitter.com/FvR2dZXPTk

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 13, 2022