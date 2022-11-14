聖荷西週六晚出現大規模非法飆車活動 警方開出逾700張罰單

【KTSF】
南灣聖荷西週六晚出現大規模非法飆車活動，警方強力取締，開出超過700張罰單，扣押19輛車。
警方表示，星期六晚間，聖荷西全市都出現非法飆車活動。
警方出動大批警力，在Monterey高速公路，以及Branham巷附近，取締約500輛車以及參與群眾。
Last night your patrol Officers responded to sideshow activity throughout the city.
At Monterey/Branham, using a large coordinated response we were able to detain approx 500 vehicles/participants.
As of this morning Officers are still dealing with tows and paperwork. pic.twitter.com/FvR2dZXPTk
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 13, 2022
警方到場前，現場還施放煙火。
由於這次非法活動規模龐大，參與人數眾多，警方直到週日早上還在處理罰單等。
警方指，有部份車輛被遺棄在現場，包括兩輛之前被報遺失的贓車，還有一把被丟在現場的鬼槍。
警方表示，還有一名受害人在該區報案指，遭歹徒持槍劫車，警方正調查案件中。
由於有不少青少年參與迥六晚的非法飆車活動，警方呼籲父母，提醒孩子們非法飆車的危險性，這次取締行動中，警方聯絡了82名青少年的家長。
(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Be the first to comment