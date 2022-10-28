華裔牙醫徐麗麗謀殺案 警拘死者男友及另一男子

【KTSF】
東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）華裔牙醫徐麗麗謀殺案，警方週五清晨拘捕了徐麗麗的男朋友Nelson Chia。
警方表示，Chia涉嫌為了錢財而策劃謀殺徐麗麗。警方另外拘捕了一名涉嫌開槍射殺徐麗麗的男子。
OPD arrested two individuals for the fatal shooting of Lili Xu on 8/21/22, in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley will hold a joint news conference at 2:30 PM, at OPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/qxofwLGAmj
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 28, 2022
詳情請鎖定本台7時及10時晚間新聞。
