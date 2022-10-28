華裔牙醫徐麗麗謀殺案 警拘死者男友及另一男子

(Oakland Police)

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）華裔牙醫徐麗麗謀殺案，警方週五清晨拘捕了徐麗麗的男朋友Nelson Chia。

警方表示，Chia涉嫌為了錢財而策劃謀殺徐麗麗。警方另外拘捕了一名涉嫌開槍射殺徐麗麗的男子。

(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

