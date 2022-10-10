奧克蘭發生槍擊案 一死一傷

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）發生一宗槍擊案，造成一死一傷。

警員星期五晚上約10點，接報到奧克蘭Fruitvale區的45 Avenue 1600號路段，發現兩個男子中槍受傷，兩人送院治理，其中一人傷重不治，另一人情況穩定。

