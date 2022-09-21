芝加哥公寓大樓突然爆炸 8人受傷送院

【KTSF】

芝加哥一棟公寓大樓週二早上突然發生爆炸，導致8人受傷送院。

當局表示，8名傷者中，至少3人受重傷。

消防部門說，兩名傷者是女性，另外6人是男性，其中一名傷者事發時在爆炸現場對面街的一棟建築物內。

There was an explosion at Central & West End. Adjacent building is being evacuated. There are a number of transports. Update to follow with transport info. No further info at this time. 0 pic.twitter.com/Wmol70blSU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 20, 2022

消防官員說，爆炸發生在當地時間上午9點左右，這棟四層公寓大樓，和相鄰建築的居民需要疏散。

當地消防局在推特發佈的照片和短片顯示，爆炸摧毀了公寓樓至少一側的窗戶，這棟公寓樓有部分坍塌了，爆炸原因尚在調查。

