【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】

灣區11間學校獲選為藍絲帶學校。

根據聯邦教育部資料，加州有29間學校獲選為藍絲帶學校，其中有11間學校在灣區，包括舊金山（三藩市）的Lawton Alternative學校、中半島Burlingame初中、Belmont市的Ralston初中。

東灣有多間學校獲得藍絲帶殊榮，包括Pleasanton的Thomas S. Hart初中、Dublin的Kolb小學和Fallon初中、Orinda市的Orinda初中，還有San Ramon市的Coyote Creek小學、Gale Ranch初中、Iron Horse初中和Windemere Ranch初中。

今年全國一共只有297間學校獲得該殊榮，獲得藍帶殊榮的學校，是根據該學校在領導、課程、教學，以及學生成就方面具有傑出表現，而所有獲得殊榮的學校，將在學校入口處或旗桿上懸掛國家藍絲帶學校的旗幟。

