Santa Clara縣警方意外尋獲失竊催化轉換器（視頻）

【KTSF】

Santa Clara縣警方在週一欄查車輛時，意外在車內尋獲遭竊的催化轉換器。

Santa Clara縣警方在Cupertino的Wunderlich Drive與Bollinger Road交叉路段截查一架汽車時，司機拒絕配合並試圖逃走，警方追逐後在車內發現5組汽車催化轉換器，還有一把仿冒手槍。

Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in #Cupertino and it immediately fled from deputies. After a short vehicle pursuit, 5 catalytic converters and a replica firearm were recovered from the vehicle. Just to add the cherry on top, the driver was also on county #probation. pic.twitter.com/qekE0CURIa

— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 15, 2022