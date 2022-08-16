Santa Clara縣警方意外尋獲失竊催化轉換器（視頻）

【KTSF】
Santa Clara縣警方在週一欄查車輛時，意外在車內尋獲遭竊的催化轉換器。
Santa Clara縣警方在Cupertino的Wunderlich Drive與Bollinger Road交叉路段截查一架汽車時，司機拒絕配合並試圖逃走，警方追逐後在車內發現5組汽車催化轉換器，還有一把仿冒手槍。
Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in #Cupertino and it immediately fled from deputies. After a short vehicle pursuit, 5 catalytic converters and a replica firearm were recovered from the vehicle. Just to add the cherry on top, the driver was also on county #probation. pic.twitter.com/qekE0CURIa
— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 15, 2022
事後發現車主身份也是一名有前科的匪徒，目前還處於緩刑期間。
警方也依催化轉換器上刻有的資料把它們歸還原主。
