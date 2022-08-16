Fremont市3個月大法國鬥牛犬在便利店停車場被人搶走

【KTSF】

灣區近日發生多宗法國鬥牛犬被搶走的案件，東灣Fremont市有狗主報稱，只有3個月大的法國鬥牛犬Frankie在停車場被人搶走。

事發於8月3日清晨5時半左右，地點在Fremont道夾Sundale Drive的7-11便利店的停車場，Frankie的主人當時正把物品放進車中，賊人趁機把身處數呎外的Frankie抱走。

Family offers $700 reward (no questions asked) for Frankie, a 3-month-old French Bull dog, stolen on 8/3 from 7-11 parking lot @ Fremont Bl & Sundale Dr. At the time, Frankie had no collar and weighted about 8 pounds. Please contact Fremont PD CSO Diana Allen: dallen@fremont.gov pic.twitter.com/wlcs5FicpE — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) August 16, 2022

Frankie的毛色是棕色，被搶走時並沒有佩戴狗帶，體重約8磅。

任何人如發現Frankie的蹤跡，請聯絡Fremont警局社區服務專員，電郵：dallen@fremont.gov

