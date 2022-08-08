華春瑩指台北有大量中式餐館、台灣從來屬中國

【有線新聞】

中國外交部發言人華春瑩在Twitter發文指，台北有大量中式餐館，顯示台灣從來都是中國一部分。

華春瑩根據地圖功能，統計了台北有38間山東餃子館、67間山西刀削麵館，又指「味覺不會騙人」，台灣從來都是中國一部分，「失散已久的孩子最終也會回家」。

Baidu Maps show that there are 38 Shandong dumpling restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle restaurants in Taipei. Palates don't cheat. #Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long lost child will eventually return home. pic.twitter.com/p50RXund9T — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 7, 2022

不過此說法受到部分人質疑，美國國務院前發言人奧塔格斯表示，中國大陸有8千多間美式炸雞快餐店，並把華春瑩的原文改成「中國從來都是美國一部分」。

