奧克蘭5月發生致命槍擊案 警方發照緝三槍手

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）市5月發生致命槍擊案，奧克蘭警方公開三個槍手的照片，呼籲市民協助認出疑犯身份。
閉路電視畫面顯示，一名於快餐車旁正等待食物的食客遭到槍殺。
奧克蘭警方公開三個槍手於嘗試打劫前被拍到的照片，中間的就是發出致命一槍的疑犯，他戴有眼鏡，黑色連帽外套上有老虎圖案。
OPD is releasing these photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the homicide of Jose Amaya-Ramos.
The homicide occurred on 5/12/22 just before 7:30PM in the 3400 block of Foothill Blvd.
More in the linkhttps://t.co/4c6122G1OP pic.twitter.com/SMcBAxaxxP
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 29, 2022
探員相信就算他戴著帽及口罩，認識他的人都應該認出他。
槍擊案於5月12日奧克蘭Fruitvale區Foothill Boulevard夾35th Avenue發生，當時男事主Jose Amaya Ramos及一名朋友，疑似正等待食物，三人行近，用槍指住兩人及快餐車職員，要求他們交出金錢，事主及他的朋友拒絕，事主朋友於車中取出扳手還擊。
其中一名槍手跑走途中，向他的後面開多槍，擊中事主頭部。
事主朋友向事主作出心肺復甦，該名22歲男事主隨後送院不治。
快餐車的負責人告訴KPIX記者，說快餐車本年曾幾次被人開槍擊中及被打劫，雖然他感到害怕，但仍要繼續工作謀生。
