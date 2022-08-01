奧克蘭5月發生致命槍擊案 警方發照緝三槍手

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）市5月發生致命槍擊案，奧克蘭警方公開三個槍手的照片，呼籲市民協助認出疑犯身份。

閉路電視畫面顯示，一名於快餐車旁正等待食物的食客遭到槍殺。

奧克蘭警方公開三個槍手於嘗試打劫前被拍到的照片，中間的就是發出致命一槍的疑犯，他戴有眼鏡，黑色連帽外套上有老虎圖案。

探員相信就算他戴著帽及口罩，認識他的人都應該認出他。

槍擊案於5月12日奧克蘭Fruitvale區Foothill Boulevard夾35th Avenue發生，當時男事主Jose Amaya Ramos及一名朋友，疑似正等待食物，三人行近，用槍指住兩人及快餐車職員，要求他們交出金錢，事主及他的朋友拒絕，事主朋友於車中取出扳手還擊。

其中一名槍手跑走途中，向他的後面開多槍，擊中事主頭部。

事主朋友向事主作出心肺復甦，該名22歲男事主隨後送院不治。

快餐車的負責人告訴KPIX記者，說快餐車本年曾幾次被人開槍擊中及被打劫，雖然他感到害怕，但仍要繼續工作謀生。

