奧克蘭5月發生致命槍擊案 警方發照緝三槍手

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）市5月發生致命槍擊案，奧克蘭警方公開三個槍手的照片，呼籲市民協助認出疑犯身份。

閉路電視畫面顯示，一名於快餐車旁正等待食物的食客遭到槍殺。

奧克蘭警方公開三個槍手於嘗試打劫前被拍到的照片，中間的就是發出致命一槍的疑犯，他戴有眼鏡，黑色連帽外套上有老虎圖案。

OPD is releasing these photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the homicide of Jose Amaya-Ramos.

The homicide occurred on 5/12/22 just before 7:30PM in the 3400 block of Foothill Blvd.

More in the linkhttps://t.co/4c6122G1OP pic.twitter.com/SMcBAxaxxP

— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 29, 2022