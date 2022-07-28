史丹福大學外科教授講解B肝與另外兩種肝炎有何分別（視頻）

【KTSF】

聯邦疾控中心（CDC）更新指引，建議年滿19歲的成年人接種乙肝，亦即是B肝疫苗，究竟B肝與另外兩種肝炎有什麼分別，本台與史丹福大學外科教授兼亞裔肝臟中心執行總監蘇啟深醫生談過。

