舊金山警方在Ingleside住宅起出價值逾20萬元賊贓

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）警方Ingleside區的一個住宅起獲價值超過20萬元的賊贓。

警方表示，經過多個月的調查，警方在週三採取行動，搜查Milton街一個住宅，起獲數以千計的賊贓，包括非處方藥、個人護理產品和吸塵機等等，總值近20萬元，並拘捕案中主犯，一名38歲的舊金山男人。

Arrests Made in Organized Retail Theft Fencing Operation The four-month investigation leads to the seizure of nearly $200,000 worth of stolen goods. Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio of San Francisco, identified as the primary suspect in the fencing operation.➡️ https://t.co/0KhWX2Jolx pic.twitter.com/kVEPQHok36 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 15, 2022

警方指，疑犯將這些從零售店盜竊得來的貨品放上網售賣，並郵寄到全國。

探員估計，過去三年，疑犯每年從販賣贓物獲利超過50萬元，警方相信除了案中疑犯外，市內還有幾個人從事類似的不法勾當。

