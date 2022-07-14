聖荷西警方在地下室起出約十萬元賊贓 拘6人

July 14, 2022 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF 張擎鳳報導】

南灣聖荷西警方於一個隱蔽的地下室（underground bunker）起出總值約十萬元賊贓，拘捕6人。

聖荷西警方週二在位於Coyote Creek發現一個隱蔽的地下室，在裡面起出一批贓物，拘捕6名疑犯。

警方指，地下室入口又低又窄，只有12英吋高，他們要爬行才能進入裡面。

聖荷西警局發言人Stephen Aponte說：「警員發現一個建在溪間旁的地下室入口，他們發現被逮捕的人中，有5個人實際上是住在那裡，把地方作為藏身處。」

警方指，他們原先是調查Sprig Electric公司的爆竊案，最終發現這個地點，警方在地下室外找到失車，在裡面就起出大批贓物，包括一批電動工具和槍械，總值約十萬元。

Aponte說：「當中有三枝未上膛的霰彈槍，但仍是很危險的武器，以及很多工具、電子零件，總值約十萬元。」

而那些被盜的工具已經物歸原主。

(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


eighteen − 4 =