聖荷西警方在地下室起出約十萬元賊贓 拘6人

【KTSF 張擎鳳報導】

南灣聖荷西警方於一個隱蔽的地下室（underground bunker）起出總值約十萬元賊贓，拘捕6人。

聖荷西警方週二在位於Coyote Creek發現一個隱蔽的地下室，在裡面起出一批贓物，拘捕6名疑犯。

警方指，地下室入口又低又窄，只有12英吋高，他們要爬行才能進入裡面。

Today Patrol Officers continued to conduct follow up on a commercial burglary incident that occurred yesterday.

The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Dr.

Here’s what they recovered from an underground bunker: pic.twitter.com/LApVW3WWn6

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 12, 2022