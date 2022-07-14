聖荷西警方在地下室起出約十萬元賊贓 拘6人

【KTSF 張擎鳳報導】
南灣聖荷西警方於一個隱蔽的地下室（underground bunker）起出總值約十萬元賊贓，拘捕6人。
聖荷西警方週二在位於Coyote Creek發現一個隱蔽的地下室，在裡面起出一批贓物，拘捕6名疑犯。
警方指，地下室入口又低又窄，只有12英吋高，他們要爬行才能進入裡面。
Today Patrol Officers continued to conduct follow up on a commercial burglary incident that occurred yesterday.
The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Dr.
Here’s what they recovered from an underground bunker: pic.twitter.com/LApVW3WWn6
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 12, 2022
聖荷西警局發言人Stephen Aponte說：「警員發現一個建在溪間旁的地下室入口，他們發現被逮捕的人中，有5個人實際上是住在那裡，把地方作為藏身處。」
警方指，他們原先是調查Sprig Electric公司的爆竊案，最終發現這個地點，警方在地下室外找到失車，在裡面就起出大批贓物，包括一批電動工具和槍械，總值約十萬元。
Aponte說：「當中有三枝未上膛的霰彈槍，但仍是很危險的武器，以及很多工具、電子零件，總值約十萬元。」
而那些被盜的工具已經物歸原主。
