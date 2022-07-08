汽車撞入Cupertino市Starbucks咖啡店 兩人受傷

【KTSF】

一輛汽車週四中午撞入南灣Cupertino市一間Starbucks咖啡店，事故中有兩人受傷。

事故現場位於Homestead路22390號的Starbucks咖啡店，警方於中午12時03分接報，指有一輛寶馬（BMW）汽車從廚窗撞入店內，導致店內兩人受傷，需送院治療，沒有生命危險。

This afternoon, deputies responded to a traffic collision at a coffee shop in @CityofCupertino. Two bystanders inside the establishment sustained injuries & were transported to a hospital. Driver is uninjured & cooperating with investigators. Witness? Please call 408-868-6000. pic.twitter.com/G2tIzB6qMy — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) July 7, 2022

駕車的六旬婦人沒有受傷，留在現場協助調查。

