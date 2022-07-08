汽車撞入Cupertino市Starbucks咖啡店 兩人受傷

【KTSF】
一輛汽車週四中午撞入南灣Cupertino市一間Starbucks咖啡店，事故中有兩人受傷。
事故現場位於Homestead路22390號的Starbucks咖啡店，警方於中午12時03分接報，指有一輛寶馬（BMW）汽車從廚窗撞入店內，導致店內兩人受傷，需送院治療，沒有生命危險。
This afternoon, deputies responded to a traffic collision at a coffee shop in @CityofCupertino. Two bystanders inside the establishment sustained injuries & were transported to a hospital. Driver is uninjured & cooperating with investigators. Witness? Please call 408-868-6000. pic.twitter.com/G2tIzB6qMy
— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) July 7, 2022
駕車的六旬婦人沒有受傷，留在現場協助調查。
(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Be the first to comment