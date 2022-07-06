聖荷西警方國慶日執法起獲槍械 拘一青年及幫派分子（視頻）

【KTSF 歐志洲報導】
聖荷西警方在國慶日的執法行動中起獲槍械，在兩起事件中，分別逮捕一名青少年，和一個懷疑幫派分子。
聖荷西警方表示，在國慶日取締燃放煙花行動中，在Alviso區逮捕一名15歲的青少年，他身上有一把沒有編號的“鬼槍”。
Last night Officers were conducting fireworks enforcement in Alviso.
They contacted a 15 year old male juvenile who was in possession of this PMF, ghost gun.
We will continue to stay proactive to prevent gun violence. 15 year olds have no business with concealed guns. pic.twitter.com/gcXF2VNpkd
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 4, 2022
警方表示，15歲的人沒有理由身上必須帶有隱蔽的槍枝，警方將這名青少年送入感化院。
另外，一名警員在公路上攔截司機的執法行動中，也起獲了一把裝有子彈的手槍。
警方表示，手槍被改裝為全自動手槍，警方指涉案男子是有犯罪前科的幫派成員，並也在執法行動中起獲海洛因。
版權所有，不得轉載。
