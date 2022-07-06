聖荷西警方國慶日執法起獲槍械 拘一青年及幫派分子（視頻）

【KTSF 歐志洲報導】

聖荷西警方在國慶日的執法行動中起獲槍械，在兩起事件中，分別逮捕一名青少年，和一個懷疑幫派分子。

聖荷西警方表示，在國慶日取締燃放煙花行動中，在Alviso區逮捕一名15歲的青少年，他身上有一把沒有編號的“鬼槍”。

警方表示，15歲的人沒有理由身上必須帶有隱蔽的槍枝，警方將這名青少年送入感化院。

另外，一名警員在公路上攔截司機的執法行動中，也起獲了一把裝有子彈的手槍。

警方表示，手槍被改裝為全自動手槍，警方指涉案男子是有犯罪前科的幫派成員，並也在執法行動中起獲海洛因。

版權所有，不得轉載。

