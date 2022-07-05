聖荷西警方國慶週末取締非法飆車活動

【KTSF 尹晉豪報導】

國慶週末，聖荷西警方大舉出動取締街上的非法飆車活動。

警方在Twitter發文指出，星期六晚上11時左右，在South 10th Street夾Alma Avenue交界，超過200輛汽車聚集非法雜耍，從上空拍攝到的圖片可見，當晚有許多汽車聚集，警方到場阻止，拘捕了7人，他們涉嫌持有武器及槍械而被捕。

警方另外還檢獲了兩支槍，5輛汽車被扣押30天。

We were prepared for a busy holiday weekend.

Last night at approx 11pm over 200 vehicles took over the intersection of S 10th St and Alma Av and conducted a sideshow.

A coordinated response by patrol Officers shut it down.

Here is the tally: pic.twitter.com/BaWwEYnfdX

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 3, 2022