聖荷西警方國慶週末取締非法飆車活動

國慶週末，聖荷西警方大舉出動取締街上的非法飆車活動。
警方在Twitter發文指出，星期六晚上11時左右，在South 10th Street夾Alma Avenue交界，超過200輛汽車聚集非法雜耍，從上空拍攝到的圖片可見，當晚有許多汽車聚集，警方到場阻止，拘捕了7人，他們涉嫌持有武器及槍械而被捕。
警方另外還檢獲了兩支槍，5輛汽車被扣押30天。
警方表示，行動中向觀看汽車雜耍，以及涉及其他違法行為的人士，發出大約500張罰單。
警方指出，聖荷西作為全美第10大城市，但對比同類城市的警隊，聖荷西警隊的人數最少。
警方表示，雖然已經準備好應對繁忙的國慶節週末，但星期六當日人手不足，許多警員為了應對這次汽車雜耍活動，而需要加班工作。
