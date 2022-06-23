舊金山Muni地鐵槍擊兇案 警方急欲會晤相中男子

【KTSF】

針對舊金山（三藩市）Muni地鐵車廂內週三發生的致命槍擊案，警方正急欲會晤一名男子，並於週三晚發出該名男子的照片，這宗案件造成一名男子死亡，另一人受傷。

事發於早上9時56分，當時列車駛至Forest Hill站，警員接報到場時，發現兩名受害人，而列車已開往Castro站。

⚠️ Park District Homicide Update ⚠️

Investigators have obtained video of the incident. The SFPD is releasing a still photo of the video, which is an image of a person of interest. The SFPD is asking this person to come forward and speak with investigators pic.twitter.com/9lmudSgtJW

— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 23, 2022