舊金山Muni地鐵槍擊兇案 警方急欲會晤相中男子

【KTSF】
針對舊金山（三藩市）Muni地鐵車廂內週三發生的致命槍擊案，警方正急欲會晤一名男子，並於週三晚發出該名男子的照片，這宗案件造成一名男子死亡，另一人受傷。
事發於早上9時56分，當時列車駛至Forest Hill站，警員接報到場時，發現兩名受害人，而列車已開往Castro站。
⚠️ Park District Homicide Update ⚠️
Investigators have obtained video of the incident. The SFPD is releasing a still photo of the video, which is an image of a person of interest. The SFPD is asking this person to come forward and speak with investigators pic.twitter.com/9lmudSgtJW
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 23, 2022
案中一名27歲男子死亡，另一名70歲老翁被送往舊金山總醫院救治，沒有生命危險。
調查員取得案發的視頻片段，週三晚發出一名男子的照片，並呼籲該名男子盡快與警方聯絡。
警方表示，槍擊案相信屬個別事件，估計與同志月無關。
(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Be the first to comment