東灣Pleasanton等地發生山火 有居民被迫撤離

【KTSF 吳倩妤報導】
東灣週四發生多場山火，部份居民被迫撤離。
東灣消防局指，週四下午約1點半，介乎州際680號公路，以及Foothill路的Pleasanton Ridge以西發生山火，為安全計，當局已經下令Pleasanton山附近Augustin Bernal Community Park、Golden Eagle社區、Castlewood社區和部份Augustin Bernal Park，及Sinbad Creek的居民緊急撤離。
目前，Pleasanton山火已經燒毀41畝林地和一間房屋。
另外，Contra Costa縣Port Costa郊野公園，於下午2時半亦發生山火，雖然山火地區大部份都在郊野公園內，但為安全計，消防部門亦已經向附近民居發出撤離告示。
而相隔不太遠的Benicia亦發生火警，仍未知是否與Port Costa山火有關。
