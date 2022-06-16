美國傳染病專家福奇確診新型肺炎

June 16, 2022 全國消息, 新聞, 熱點關注
白宮首席防疫專家Anthony Fauci (CBS News / YouTube)

【有線新聞】

美國國家過敏症和傳染病研究所所長福奇確診新型肺炎。

81歲的福奇在快速測試呈陽性，目前症狀輕微，會隔離並繼續在家工作，他已打了4針疫苗，最近無與總統拜登及其他高層官員接觸。

(Copyright 2022 i-CABLE. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


1 + 6 =