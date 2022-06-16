美國傳染病專家福奇確診新型肺炎

【有線新聞】

美國國家過敏症和傳染病研究所所長福奇確診新型肺炎。

81歲的福奇在快速測試呈陽性，目前症狀輕微，會隔離並繼續在家工作，他已打了4針疫苗，最近無與總統拜登及其他高層官員接觸。

