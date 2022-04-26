全球最老人瑞去世 享年119歲

【KTSF】

世界上最老人瑞去世，享年119歲。

Kane Tanaka在1903年1月2號在日本出生，本月初她的家人發推文表示，Tanaka病了，而且一直要進出醫院，她在上週去世。

We had the honour of meeting Kane Tanaka and awarding her the certificate for being the oldest living person back in 2019 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/VHhV716jqu — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 25, 2022

日本厚生勞動省說，這位日本婦女被健力士世界紀錄，認定為世界上最長壽的人。

Tanaka原本在東京奧運擔任火炬手，但由於對新型肺炎的擔憂，她沒有參加。

