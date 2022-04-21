CDC預測未來四週染疫死亡個案將少於一萬宗

【KTSF】

根據聯邦疾控中心（CDC）最新的預測，在未來的四星期，會有少過一萬宗染疫死亡個案。

這個預測數字將是今年以來的新低，官員預期染疫住院數字，會在未來數個星期保持平穩，或面對不確定的趨勢。

(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。