CDC預測未來四週染疫死亡個案將少於一萬宗

根據聯邦疾控中心（CDC）最新的預測，在未來的四星期，會有少過一萬宗染疫死亡個案。
這個預測數字將是今年以來的新低，官員預期染疫住院數字，會在未來數個星期保持平穩，或面對不確定的趨勢。
