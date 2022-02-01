San Mateo縣Event Center提供免費新型肺炎檢測服務

【KTSF】

由週二開始，San Mateo縣政府與一間總部設在舊金山（三藩市）的公司合作，在Event Center提供免費新型肺炎檢測服務。

Carbon Health公司在San Mateo縣Event Center的檢測站提供PCR核酸檢測，開放時間是星期二到星期日，早上8時至下午4時，地址是San Mateo市2701 S. Delaware街，可以預約也可以到現場即時登記。

這個檢測站每天可以做1500個到2000個檢測，約48小時內有結果。

預約網站：

https://cmo.smcgov.org/press-release/covid-19-testing-widely-available-new-partner-san-mateo-county-event-center

