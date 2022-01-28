奧克蘭華埠富興中心週六舉行農曆新年慶祝活動

【KTSF】
奧克蘭（屋崙）華埠富興中心本星期六有農曆新年慶祝活動。
時間是早上11時至下午1時，到時會有年貨採購，華埠商會也會推出限量福袋選購，中午會有舞獅表演，以及王老師兒童舞蹈表演。



