San Mateo縣擴大檢測點應對Omicron疫情

【KTSF】

San Mateo縣正在擴大檢測點，以應對Omicron變種的強力傳染。

從1月7日星期五開始，由私人供應商Virus Geeks運營的測試站點，將在San Mateo縣會展中心（Event Center）停車場開放。

他們每天能夠提供2,000次PCR測試，PCR測試通常會在72小時內有結果，測試需要通過VirusGeeks網站做預約，同時會展中心疫苗診所入口，將移至S.Delaware St，2495號。

從1月10日星期一開始，該縣已與Bay PLS簽訂合同，每天在其現有的San Bruno監測點提供多達500次快速抗原檢測，檢測需要預約。

詳情請點擊：https://cmo.smcgov.org/press-release/county-san-mateo-expands-covid-19-testing-options

(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。