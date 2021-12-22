有流彈擊中奧克蘭華埠長者公寓窗戶

【KTSF】

奧克蘭市（屋崙）上星期日清晨有流彈擊中14夾Harrison街一間華埠長者公寓的窗戶，事件中無人受傷。

社區領袖陳錫澎相信，本案涉事者並非針對任何人開槍，平時在該區也很少發生這類案件。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。