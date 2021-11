Pacifica附近有汽車疑失控衝下懸崖 駕駛者奇蹟生還

【KTSF】

週四早上靠近一號公路靠近Pacifica,一輛車疑似打滑失控衝下懸崖,駕駛奇蹟式的生還。

Enormous thank you to Pillar Point Harbor Patrol! Rescuers on jet skis cleared vehicle making sure no one was in it, & helped patient on beach to rope rescue! 💪#TEAMWORK #SMCSTRONG @sanmateoco @SMHarbor Swimmers say this vehicle landed in same spot as a similar incident in 2018. https://t.co/uIaKiBWCO6 pic.twitter.com/M2nDXtCJSg

— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 4, 2021