SpaceX週日發射載人飛船送NASA宇航員上太空站

【KTSF 李廷英報導】

SpaceX定於本週日在佛羅里達州甘廼迪航天中心發射升空載人飛船。

SpaceX Crew-3四人宇航組於週二抵達位於佛州Cape Canaveral的NASA甘廼迪航天中心，他們將使用的Dragon Endurance航天器及其Falcon9火箭，定於週日從甘廼迪航天中心發射升空。

這是SpaceX第四次替NASA送宇航員上太空站，之前美國用太空穿梭機執行這個任務，在2011年停用太空梭後，美國宇航員就搭乘俄國火箭上太空，直到去年SpaceX才接手這項工作。

另外，在為NASA發射宇航員之前，SpaceX正在解決其太空艙中的廁所溢出問題。

