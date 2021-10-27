非裔青年浮屍河中被指溺水亡 母親認為遭謀殺（視頻）

October 27, 2021 全國消息, 新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF 關鍵報導】

9月4日，25歲的游泳愛好者Jelani Day的屍體被人在伊利諾伊河發現，官方表示Jelani是溺水身亡，但死者的母親認為兒子是被謀殺，現在Jelani的家人正在尋求司法公正。

事實上Jelani死亡的案件確有蹊蹺之處，其母表示，一個正常的游泳者，不會在下水之前摘掉他所駕駛的汽車車牌，也不會丟下手機，扔掉鑰匙，然後脫掉衣服跳進河裡。

Jelani Day的母親Carmen Bolden說：「Jelani完全不會那樣做，因此既然他們試圖用白紙黑字讓您相信，請親眼看看吧。」

希望查出Jelani真正死因的人們，週二聚集在伊利諾伊州的Peru市駕車遊行和街頭抗議，呼籲還給死者家人正義。

