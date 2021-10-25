南舊金山280公路一入口因水浸暫時封閉

【KTSF】

週日的大氣河風暴對灣區多地造成水浸，南舊金山（南三藩市）有公路入口因水浸需暫時封閉。

南舊金山Westborough大道東行往280公路北行線的入口因為水浸，暫時需要關閉，目前有3輛汽車被困在積水中無法行駛。

加州公路巡警局呼籲駕駛人，切勿嘗試駛入積水的路面，因為肉眼難以判斷積水究竟有多深。

