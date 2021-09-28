聖荷西英勇警員在起火車輛救出司機（視頻）

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西101公路上發生車禍，導致一輛汽車起火，聖荷西警局的一名新手警員，在消防車趕到之前，將起火車輛的司機救出，消防車配備的攝錄機拍攝到警員救人的一刻。

Bravery under fire Yesterday, rookie officer Pedro Garcia came upon a collision on Hwy 101 with one vehicle engulfed in flames and the driver still inside. pic.twitter.com/1cyc8AMkQp — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) September 27, 2021

加州公路巡警表示，周日午2時半左右，在101公路南行方向，一輛1997年豐田Avalon房車從後面撞上一輛Dodge Ram 3500輕型貨車，Avalon汽車在路肩上起火，聖荷西警員Pedro Garcia不顧火勢將被困司機救出，聞訊趕來的消防車剛好拍下這一幕，消防員隨即將火勢撲滅，司機被送往醫院救治，救人的警員並無受傷。

San Jose警方在社交網站讚揚Garcia的無私和勇氣，當機立斷，成功挽救生命。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。