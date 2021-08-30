Caldor山火逼近南太浩湖地區 當局發疏散令

【KTSF】

在北加州持續燃燒的Caldor山火蔓延至太浩湖地區，加州消防局周一早上向南太浩湖地區發出疏散令，呼籲居民馬上撤離。

當局周日下午首先向南太浩湖的居民發出疏散警告，至周一早上升級至疏散令，在Meyers小鎮，當地很多居民因為山火的濃煙早已撤離。

沿50號公路有多幢住屋周日被燒毀，山火也波及Sierra-at-Tahoe滑雪場，已燒毀一幢附屬建築物，幸好主建築沒有被波及。

Caldor山火在8月14日起火，至今只有19%受控，火場面積近245平方英里，範圍比芝加哥市更大，目前已有超過600幢建築物被燒毀，至少18,000幢建築物受威脅。

