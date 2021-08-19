Netflix前軟件工程師涉透過內幕交易獲利300萬

【KTSF】

證監會（SEC）表示，有5人，包括3名Netflix前軟件工程師，被控透過內幕交易，從中獲利超過300萬元。

證監會表示，案中的關鍵人物Sung Mo “Jay” Jun，涉嫌在Netflix任職時，和在2017年離職後，以非公開的訂戶增長數據做交易。

當局指，Jun和另外兩名Netflix員工，涉嫌與他人分享資料，其他人就在Netflix公布業績前買賣股票。

證監會指，這個群組以加密通訊軟件來溝通，在3年間獲利310萬元。

據報Netflix將訂戶數據視作機密資料，禁止員工基於這資料，來買賣Netflix股票。

Netflix拒絕評論案件。

