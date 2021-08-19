海灣大橋汽車起火 西行所有行車線一度封閉

【KTSF】

來往舊金山（三藩市）和東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）的海灣大橋周四早上有一輛汽車著火焚燒，事故導致西行所有行車線一度封閉。

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** All lanes of I-80 w/b (SFOBB), just east of Fremont St. off are currently stopped due to a vehicle fire with propane on board. pic.twitter.com/a4oJ0ugM6U — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 19, 2021

事發於早上8時半左右，汽車起火導致當局需要在金銀島以西開始封閉西行所有行車線，造成交通嚴重擠塞，車龍長達數哩。

至早上9時10分，當局開放左邊3條行車線，其餘行車線至截稿時仍封閉。

