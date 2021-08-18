加州北部山火煙霧吹至灣區影響空氣質素

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】
受加州北部多場山火影響，灣區的天空周三灰濛濛，由於風向改變，將山火煙霧吹到灣區，空氣質素也受到影響，灣區空氣質素管理局將煙霧警示延長至星期五。
