明尼蘇達州現巨型金魚 大小與美式足球相若

【有線新聞】

明尼蘇達州有湖泊出現巨型金魚,有機會影響水質威脅生態,當局呼籲勿再放生。

這條巨型金魚,單是魚身估計與美式足球大小相若,成年人要用雙手才可托起,在明尼蘇達州南部一個湖泊撈獲,相信是被人放生後,長得愈來愈大。

Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.

Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake. pic.twitter.com/Zmya2Ql1E2

— City of Burnsville (@BurnsvilleMN) July 9, 2021