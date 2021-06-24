首都華盛頓行人天橋倒塌 5人受傷送院

【KTSF】

周三上午，首都華盛頓一座高速公路上的行人天橋倒塌，造成交通擁堵數小時，5人受傷被送往醫院。

事故發生在華盛頓東北部的295號州際公路上，行人天橋倒塌，調查人員認為，一輛卡車撞上了這座天橋，導致橋鬆動並倒塌，之後也有幾輛車連環撞上。

Miracle on DC 295. Not only were there no serious injuries or deaths in the pedestrian bridge collapse, but the mass of debris was removed & highway reopened in little over 12 hours. An array of city agencies including #DCsBravest made this happen. Night photo by @DCFIREBYE. pic.twitter.com/ybBpZK7FUL — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2021

目前調查仍處於初步階段，受傷的5人被送往醫院，都沒有生命危險。

大塊的混凝土和其他碎片散落在高速公路上，撞橋的卡車沿道路也洩漏了一些柴油。

市長Muriel Bowser說，最近沒有報導關於這座橋的結構性問題，官方的最後一次安全檢查是在今年2月份。

