VTA因應槍擊案發生 中午開始暫停服務

【KTSF】

南灣VTA宣布周三中午開始暫時停止輕軌列車服務，直至另行通知。

We will be shutting down light rail service starting at noon today until further notice. We will have bus bridges in place to provide limited service while we work through this. The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service.

— VTAservice (@vtaservice) May 26, 2021