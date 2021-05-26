VTA因應槍擊案發生 中午開始暫停服務

【KTSF】
南灣VTA宣布周三中午開始暫時停止輕軌列車服務，直至另行通知。
We will be shutting down light rail service starting at noon today until further notice. We will have bus bridges in place to provide limited service while we work through this. The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service.
— VTAservice (@vtaservice) May 26, 2021
VTA將提供有限度的巴士服務，往來輕軌列車站。
當局指出，周三早上發生槍擊案的輕軌列車調車場是案發現場，調查工作仍在進行中，因此影響輕軌列車服務。
