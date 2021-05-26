VTA因應槍擊案發生 中午開始暫停服務

南灣VTA宣布周三中午開始暫時停止輕軌列車服務，直至另行通知。

VTA將提供有限度的巴士服務，往來輕軌列車站。

當局指出，周三早上發生槍擊案的輕軌列車調車場是案發現場，調查工作仍在進行中，因此影響輕軌列車服務。

