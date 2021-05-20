東灣Martinez住屋發生大火 3少年後園玩火肇禍

【KTSF】

東灣Martinez市周三下午一幢住屋發生大火，波及附近15輛汽車，消防局指起因與3名少年玩火有關。

Con Fire investigators determined Cambark fire originated in backyard on Arthur Rd. Cause 3 youth playing with fire, that got out of hand in current conditions. Fire destroyed home, vehicles, other equipment & threatened a dozen homes. Juveniles released to parents. #cambarkic pic.twitter.com/yrnPLENtmc — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 20, 2021

Contra Costa縣消防局表示，事發於Cambark Court 100號路段，當局於下午2時左右接報，火勢迅速升為二級，消防員花兩小時撲救，事發住屋和附近一個儲物設施付之一炬，幸而火勢沒有波及其他建築。

Swift & overwhelming response resulted in at least a dozen homes surrounding Cambark Ct. fire in Martinez being protected from damage this afternoon. Fire structure & surrounding storage lot destroyed. No injuries. Three residents displaced. Under investigation. #cambarkic pic.twitter.com/35dPS576pR — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 19, 2021

消防局透露，起火地點位於Arthur路一幢住屋的後園，3名少年當時在玩火，豈料火勢一發不可收拾，遠處也可見濃濃的黑煙。

事故沒有造成傷亡，3人失去家園。

