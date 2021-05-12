舊金山匪徒索錢不遂用刀割傷男事主臉

舊金山（三藩市）聯合廣場一帶發生傷人案件，匪徒用刀割傷男事主的臉。

舊金山警方發布匪徒的照片，他是一名30多歲的白人男人，身高6呎，體重150到160磅。

警方表示，早上10點幾，匪徒在Powell街200號地段，向34歲的男事主要錢，男事主表示，沒有錢，匪徒就開始大叫，並且用刀割傷事主的臉，造成很大的傷痕。

事主送院治療，沒有生命危險，匪徒仍然在逃。

警方呼籲市民提供資料，匿名報案熱線：(415）575-4444，或發短訊至TIP411，抬頭寫SFPD。

