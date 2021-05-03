微軟創辦人蓋茨與太太宣布結束27年婚姻

【KTSF】

微軟創辦人蓋茨與太太Melinda Gates周一宣布結束27年婚姻，但會繼續合作經營二人成立的慈善基金會。

二人周一在社交媒體發布婚變的聲明，二人稱，他們育有3名子女，成立了基金會，讓全球所有人可以過健康和積極的生活，但在下一階段的人生，他們認為二人已無法繼續一起成長下去，在這段期間，他們希望大家給予空間和私隱，讓他們開展新生活。

蓋茨曾是全球首富，去年稱會從微軟董事會退下，專注發展慈善事業。

蓋茨於1975年與Paul Allen成立微軟，任職行政總裁至2000年，之後他逐步淡出，2008年已不再處理微軟的日常事務，在2014年退下董事會主席一職。

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.