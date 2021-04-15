聖荷西越南三文治店發生火警一人死亡

April 15, 2021 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

聖荷西一間亞裔商店周三清晨發生致命火警。

事件發生在Senter Road 2597號的一間越南三文治店，消防部門在5時10分接報，到達現場後，發現建築物冒出濃煙和火焰。

消防人員用了45分鐘把火場控制，沒有波及其他商店，事後他們在現場發現一名死者。

起火原因目前還在調查中，不過初步證據顯示，是店外最先起火，之後蔓延至店內。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related Articles