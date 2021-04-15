聖荷西越南三文治店發生火警一人死亡

【KTSF】

聖荷西一間亞裔商店周三清晨發生致命火警。

事件發生在Senter Road 2597號的一間越南三文治店，消防部門在5時10分接報，到達現場後，發現建築物冒出濃煙和火焰。

Full first response to 2597 Senter rd. Crews reported heavy smoke/flames from the exterior of a single story commercial building. Fire spread to the interior and roof. Fire now under control, one deceased person at the scene, no firefighter injuries. Fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/x1lyM2NWKv — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 14, 2021

消防人員用了45分鐘把火場控制，沒有波及其他商店，事後他們在現場發現一名死者。

起火原因目前還在調查中，不過初步證據顯示，是店外最先起火，之後蔓延至店內。

