Alameda縣宣布16歲或以上居民可預約接種新冠疫苗

東灣Alameda縣宣布，縣內所有16歲或以上居民即日起合資格預約接種新型肺炎疫苗。

Eligibility update! Appointments are now open to ALL residents 16+ in Alameda County. Pfizer is approved for ages 16+ and J&J and Moderna for 18+. Hope to see you for a vaccine appointment soon! #VaccinateAll58 https://t.co/MCbooUJdn3 pic.twitter.com/dTutubcZQT — Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (@Dare2BWell) April 12, 2021

Alameda縣衛生服務局周一發布推文，宣布縣內所有16歲或以上居民即日起可預約接種新型肺炎疫苗，Pfizer疫苗可供16歲或以上人士接種，而Johnson & Johnson和Moderna則供18歲或以上人士接種。

