Alameda縣宣布16歲或以上居民可預約接種新冠疫苗

April 12, 2021 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

東灣Alameda縣宣布，縣內所有16歲或以上居民即日起合資格預約接種新型肺炎疫苗。

Alameda縣衛生服務局周一發布推文，宣布縣內所有16歲或以上居民即日起可預約接種新型肺炎疫苗，Pfizer疫苗可供16歲或以上人士接種，而Johnson & Johnson和Moderna則供18歲或以上人士接種。

