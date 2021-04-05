賀錦麗訪奧克蘭推銷拜登龐大基建計劃

【KTSF】

副總統賀錦麗周一前來東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）訪問，推銷拜登政府的龐大基建計劃，並且聚焦於就業以及如何撥款救助小商業。

賀錦麗首次以副總統身份出訪她的家鄉奧克蘭，逗留幾小時，她聚焦於就業和小商業問題。

I toured Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant. Delivering clean drinking water to Oakland takes state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly-skilled workers. Our American Jobs Plan will invest $111 billion and create good union jobs to get clean water to every tap in America. pic.twitter.com/KtmvAfPOQd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 5, 2021

她周一早上10點前乘坐二號專機降落奧克蘭機場，跟著在州長紐森陪同下，巡視東灣大都會公共事業地區的食水處理設施。

根據拜登的兩萬億元龐大基建計劃，將撥款過千億元在全美的水資源基建項目，以確保食水清潔安全飲用，以及公平分配。

賀錦麗也探訪奧克蘭一間專做餐飲供應的小商業，這間小商業獲得灣區社區發展金融機構的財政和稅務支援，賀錦麗希望這些救助計劃，將來也能幫到其他小商業。

