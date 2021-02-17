北卡小鎮受龍捲風吹襲3死十幾人傷

【KTSF】

北卡羅來納州一個沿海小鎮受龍捲風吹襲，造成3人死亡，十幾人受傷。

北卡羅來納州Brunswick縣Ocean Ridge社區，星期一午夜受龍捲風吹襲，大風摧毀數十間房屋，並掀翻汽車，樹木被連根拔起，電線被壓斷。

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tornado that hit the south end of Brunswick County early… Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

當局指龍捲風著陸時大多數人都在睡覺，導致不少民眾被困在家中。

國家氣象局表示，來自加拿大的冷鋒與墨西哥暖流相遇，對形成龍捲風帶來有利條件。

