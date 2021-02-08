舊金山有長者遇劫兼被匪徒毆打

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）再有長者遇劫及毆打，整個過程被拍下。

片段顯示，走在最前方的是受害人，在他步行時，後面開始有兩名匪徒尾隨，兩人後來加快腳步，出手將被害人打倒在地。

A 79-year-old man walking alone is followed, and then brutally attacked and robbed by two suspects. This happened on 2/4 in SF’s Lone Mountain neighborhood. SFPD says the two men reached into the victim’s jacket, stole his property, and ran into a waiting car. @kpixtv 11 pm pic.twitter.com/CmEsUFb2bu

— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) February 7, 2021