舊金山有長者遇劫兼被匪徒毆打

February 8, 2021 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注
【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）再有長者遇劫及毆打，整個過程被拍下。

片段顯示，走在最前方的是受害人，在他步行時，後面開始有兩名匪徒尾隨，兩人後來加快腳步，出手將被害人打倒在地。

匪徒從事主口袋偷走財物後，跳上附近一台車輛後逃逸。

警方表示，受害人是一名79歲的男子，案件發生在上星期四下午約5點，靠近Kittredge Terrace以及Turk街。

有附近居民聞訊後表示非常擔心，因為自己會單獨一個人慢跑，小孩也會出來放狗，因為本來認為社區很安全，不過現在要重新評估社區的治安

警方仍未拘捕任何人。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

