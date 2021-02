舊金山有賊人在繁忙公路入口打破車窗偷攝影器材（視頻）

【KTSF】

舊金山(三藩市)星期五有賊人在繁忙的高速公路入口處,公然打破一輛汽車的玻璃窗,搶走後座的攝影器材,當時事主坐在汽車上,過程被尾隨的另一輛私家車拍下。

片段所見,一輛銀色的豐田銀色Prius私家車,正在舊金山近8街I80高速公路往東灣方向的入口處,突然一輛黑色汽車駛近,並停在銀色車後方。

Tesla driver @amehregan5 caught this brazen daytime robbery while in traffic at the 80 on-ramp near 8th St in SF yesterday. He says he spoke to the victims, who said expensive camera equipment was stolen. They noticed they were being followed after a shoot. @kpixtv @sfpdofficial pic.twitter.com/wMdC2o6M7y

— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) February 6, 2021