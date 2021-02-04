男子威脅要到南灣購物中心開槍被警方扣查

February 4, 2021 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西警方周三下午扣查一名男子，他涉嫌在社交媒體揚言要到購物中心開槍，警方追查下在Westfield Valley Fair購物中心發現他的行蹤，立即將他扣查。

警方周三發推文指，他們在下午4時左右知悉有人發出威脅，馬上展開調查，大約45分鐘後在Westfield Valley Fair購物中心發現他。

警方稱，疑犯外表突出，包括染了紫色的搶眼髮色，警員馬上將他扣查，並在他身上發現武器。

警方周四公布疑犯的身分，他現年21歲，名叫Hunter Tital，居住在Seaside市，涉嫌藏有攻擊武器和作出刑事恐嚇被扣查，警方仍在調查他的動機。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

