中國女導演趙婷獲提名金球獎最佳導演

第78屆金球獎頒獎禮提名名單周三公佈，金球獎一直被視為是奧斯卡金像獎的前哨戰，中國女導演趙婷（Chloe Zhao）憑著電影Nomadland，獲提名最佳導演，是首次有亞裔女性獲最佳導演提名。

由於疫情關係，今年的金球獎首次以視像形式宣布提名名單，獲得最多提名的是串流平台Netflix，總共有42項提名，其中22項是電影獎項，其餘20個提名則是與電視有關。

其中David Fincher導演的Mank獲得最多的6項提名，包括劇情組最佳電影，它的對手有”The Trial of the Chicago 7″、”Nomadland”、”The Father”，和”Promising Young Woman”。

獲提名最佳導演的有3人是女性，包括”Nomadland”的趙婷、”Promising young woman”的Emerald Fennell，和”One Night in Miami”的Regina King，她們會與Fincher和Aaron Sorkin一起角逐這項大獎。

大熱音樂劇Hamilton也獲得最佳音樂或喜劇類電影提名，對手有”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”、”Music”、”Palm Springs”和”The Prom”。

電視節目方面，”The Crown”獲提名最佳劇集，對手有”Lovecraft Country”、”The Mandalorian”、”Ozark”和”Ratched”。

最佳電視音樂劇或喜劇方面，獲提名的有大熱的”Schitt’s Creek”、”Ted Lasso”、”The Great”、”The Flight Attendant”和”Emily in Paris”。

另外，今年的頒獎禮也是首次會由兩名女喜劇演員Tina Fey 和Amy Poehler，分別在紐約和洛杉磯一起主持，金球獎將會在2月28日舉行。

